Polls open until 8 p.m. in New Jersey for the general election

Princeton voters will elect two council members and three school board members in the general election today, Nov. 5. They will also caste votes for the Mercer County Executive, two members of the Mercer County Board of Choosen Freeholders, and two New Jersey Assembly members.

The polls are open until 8 p.m. If you are not sure where your polling place is located, please visit the state’s polling place search page online. You can also check online to see if you are registered to vote in New Jersey.

Incumbent New Jersey Assembly members Andrew Zwicker of South Brunswick and Roy Frieman of Hillsborough will face Montgomery residents Mark Caliguire and Christine Madrid in the general election. NJ Spotlight has more information about the candidates and the other state assembly races here.

Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes is seeking another four-year term. He is being challenged by another Princeton resident, Lisa Wu. Two incumbent freeholders, Princeton resident Andrew Koontz and Nina Melker of Hamilton are running unopposed in the general election. Read Lisa Jacknow’s story about the county elections here.

Four candidates are vying for three three-year terms on the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education. The candidates have differing views on raising taxes, managing planning and building expansions for the district, and the future of Westminster Choir College. You can read our story about the school board candidates forum here. We also included a full transcript of the forum below the story.

Three candidates are seeking three-year terms on the Princeton Council. Newcomers Mia Sacks and Michelle Pirone Lambros, who battled each other in the Democratic primary, then joined forces to stave off a challenge by Adam Bierman in the general election. Bierman, a progressive Democrat, is running as in independent to protest the political system in Princeton and the power of the Princeton Community Democratic Organization.

For the first time in many years, there was no public forum for the council candidates where residents could ask questions. Candidates were offered several forum dates, and one Democrat said she could not make any of the times. Instead, the candidates were interviewed without an audience (only reporters were invited to attend), and even then, reporters were told the video would not be released unless all of the candidates approved the release after the forum. Bierman’s supporters have accused the Democrats of refusing to debate him in a public forum in an effort to starve his campaign of attention and give him any chance to gain supporters.

The Princeton Community Television video of the interviews with the three council candidates is below.