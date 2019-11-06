Dems sweep all partisan races in Mercer County

Democrats won every partisan race in Mercer County on Tuesday, including in Hamilton Township, where there has not been a Democratic mayor since 2007. West Windsor and Robbinsville both have non-partisan forms of government, and all school board elections are non-partisan elections.

Andrew Zwicker and Roy Freiman won the 16th District New Jersey Assembly election with 26,280 votes and 25,077 votes respectively. Montgomery reisdents Mark Caliguire had 21,606 votes and Christine Madrid had 21, 387 votes. Democrats also swept the 14th and 15 districts.

Princeton resident Brian Hughes was re-elected to another term as executive of Mercer County. He defeated Princeton resident Lisa Wu, a Republican, winning 69 percent of the vote. Huges received 44,682 votes and Wu received 19,696 votes.

Freeholders Andrew Koontz of Princeton and Nina Melker of Hamilton ran unopposed. Koontz was the top vote getter with 47,406 votes. Melker received 47,342 votes.

In Princeton, Mia Sacks and Michelle Pirone Lambros were elected to the council, easily defeating Adam Bierman, a Democrat who ran as an independent. Sacks was the top vote getter with 4,283 votes. Pirone Lambros had 4,111 votes. Bierman received 1,092 votes.

In Hopewell Township, voters elected two Democrats to the township committee. Kristin McLaughlin was the top vote getter with 2,507 votes. Courtney Peters-Manning received 2,470 votes. John Hart received 2,208 votes and Edward Jackowski received 2,087 votes. Augustine Tackacs and Michael Cseremsak were elected fire commissioners. William Herbert and John Mason won the school board race.

In Hopewell Borough, Paul Anzano ran for mayor and was unopposed. He received 505 votes. Chris Fossel and David Mackie ran unopposed. Mackie received 494 votes and Fossel received 493 votes. Jessica Grillo defeated Elizabeth Maziarz by just six votes in the school board race.

In Lawrence, three Democrats won council seats. Cathleen Lewis was the top vote getter with 4,171 votes. Mike Powers received 4,156 votes. John Ryan received 4,055 votes. Republican Robert Pluta received 2,368 votes. Joseph Vinch received 1,810 votes and Philip Joseph Vinch III received 1,801 votes. Pepper Evans, Jonathan Dauber, and Michelle King were elected to seve three-year terms on the school board. Cathy LeCompte was elected to fill a one-year unexpired term.

Joseph Lawyer ran unopposed for mayor of Pennington and received 553 votes. Beverly Mills and Charles Marciante ran unopposed for Pennington Borough Council. Mills received 547 votes and Marciante received 529 votes.

Republican incumbent Kelley Yaede lost her bid for re-election as mayor in Hamilton. She was defeated by Democrat Jeff Martin, who received 12,785 votes to her 10,101 votes. Democrats Pat Papero and Nancy Phillips also won the two council seats that were open. Pamela Kelly, Dina Thornton and Jason McSheene won the school board race.

In Robbinsville, voters elected three council members. Dan Schuberth was the top vote getter with 2,261 votes. Christine Ciaccio received 2,138 votes and Ronald Witt received 2,036 votes. Paul Kranz received 1,029 votes and Rakhi Upadhyay received 997 votes. Jane Luciano, Christopher Emigholz, and Craig Heilman were elected to the school board.

West Windsor voters elected three council members. Andrea Sue Mandel was the top vote getter with 2,711 votes. Sonia Gawas received 2,456 votes, and Michael Ray Stevens received 2,576 votes. Yan Mei Wang received 2,322 votes. Shin-Yi Lin received 2,140 votes, and Alison Miller received 2,174 votes. Louisa Ho and Graelynn McKeown won the school board race in West Windsor.