Voters in Princeton oust school board vice president

Voters in Princeton Tuesday elected three school board members, ousting incumbent Gregory Stankiewicz, who currently serves as the vice president of the board and had the backing of the school board majority.

During a public candidate forum last month, Stankiewicz said that New Jersey’s two percent tax cap should be lifted. His comments about growing wealth in Princeton and the need for more school funding from the state and taxpayers upset some voters, who say many middle class families are barely hangling on in Princeton, and are unable to afford their current property taxes. The school board oversees a $100 million budget. The two-percent tax cap has been a popular measure with citizens.

Newcomer Susan Kanter was the top vote getter in the school board election with 3,157 votes. Former school board member Dafna Kendal, who served one term on the school board from 2016 to 2018, came in second place with 2,948 votes. Deb Bronfeld came in third place with 2,795 votes and will serve her second consecutive term on the board. Stankiewicz received 2,682 votes.

The tallies include absentee ballots but not provisional ballots.