Celebrating kindness: Lawrence High football team raises money to lift spirits of women battling breast cancer

The Lawrence High School football team sold “pink-out” t-shirts all season to raise money to support local women battling breast cancer.

On Nov. 15, the four co-captains of the football team surprised three Lawrence women and one former Lawrence High teacher who are all battling breast cancer, presenting them with flower bouquets and $175 gift cards in honor of World Kindness Day, which was the previous day.

“It was amazing to see that doing something like this can truly brighten up a person’s day so much, It really made me feel good today knowing that I had a chance to put a smile on their faces,” said student Deon McLean.

Student Matt Kildea said he was moved by the way each of the women reacted. Student Matt Roman said it felt great to give back to the women, adding that no one deserves to be battling a horrible disease like breast cancer.

Student Kodey Lightner said it was great to take a little time out of his day to make someone else’s day. “Making an impact on the field feels great, but making an impact off the field feels 100 percent better,” Lightner said. “Go Cards!”