It’s that time again: NJ Transit wants your feedback

Commuters who ride NJ Transit trains, buses, light rail or access link can give the agency feedback about transit services via the latest customer survey. The survey, which is offered twice a year, is open through Nov. 27.

You can take the survey online by following the link on the NJ Transit website. Information from previous NJ Transit surveys is included on the survey information page, but dates back to 2018 and earlier. Results from the 2019 spring survey have not been posted on the page yet.

Overall satisfaction with service on the Northeast Corridor train line dropped from an average rating of 5.7 out of 10 in the fall of 2017 to 4.8 out of 10 in the fall of 2018. On-time performance, mechanical reliability, fares, value for the money, and communications received the lowest scores of the 40 attributes evaluated by customers in the fall of 2018 survey. Payment options, transit employees, and parking lot safety and security received the highest ratings in the survey.