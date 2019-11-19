Dinky train out of service

Just in time for the evening commute and two weeks after the start of the Alexander Road bridge projects, the Dinky train is out of service again.

NJ Transit posted a service alert reporting that the train service was suspended due to mechanical problems just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The initial alert did not say whether substitute buses were being provided. An updated alert at 5:41 p.m. said the Dinky is still out of service and substitute buses are being provided. The bus drivers will have to follow the Alexander Road bridge project detour, and take Faculty Road to Washington Road to head to Princeton Junction.

Officials said at a press conference last month that NJ Transit planned to have extra train equipment at the Morrisville railyard in case the Dinky was to break down during the bridge project. Tonight will be a test of whether that plan works.

In addition to the Alexander Street closure, Mercer Road near Quaker Road is down to one lane because of a multi-vehicle crash, police said. This is the second crash near the intersection since the Alexander Street closure. Police are recommending that commuters avoid Mercer Road and Princeton Pike, and take Rosedale Road or Route 206 instead.