Mercer County Board of Elections set to review Princeton School Board election ballot totals on Monday

The Mercer County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. on Monday morning in Trenton to review mail-in ballot totals for Princeton and North Trenton. The board will then recertify the election.

Joanne Palmucci, the chair of the board of elections, told Planet Princeton there was an issue with a thumb drive on election night when mail-in ballots were scanned. There was some small discrepancy in vote totals for some mail-in ballots.

Palmucci said it would be extremely unlikely for the review of the mail-in ballots to change any results. She said it is important, however, for the board to do due diligence and conduct a review to ensure the integrity of the election. The voting machine company the county uses will recount the mail-in ballots. “The ballots have been at a secure location, at the Attorney General’s office,” Palmucci said.

Voters in Princeton chose three school board members in the general election. Susan Kanter was the top vote-getter with 3,263 votes. Dafna Kendal received 3,064 votes. Deb Bronfeld received 2,906 votes. Greg Stankiewicz received 2,777 votes. The figures include mail-in and provisional ballots.

School board members serve three-year terms on the board. Three Princeton school board members are elected for the three-year terms each year. The board has nine Princeton members and one representative from Cranbury. The school board race is non-partisan.