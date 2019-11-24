Princeton will hire a new public facilities administrator to replace Hough

The municipality of Princeton has posted a new job for a director of operations and public facilities. The salary range is $110,000 to $138,000. The responsibilities for the job are similar to the duties of Robert Hough, the former director of infrastructure and operations for Princeton.

Officials in Princeton announced in late June that Hough was fired as a result of an ongoing investigation into illegal dumping and mismanagement of municipal land on River Road in the northern part of town that includes wetlands and is located near the Millstone River.

“Recent information released to the municipality from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office as part of its ongoing investigation concerning allegations of illegal dumping at Princeton’s River Road Facility shows a widespread and systemic violation of municipal policies, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection rules, and other regulations,” read the statement from Princeton Administrator Marc Dashield that was issued at the time that Hough was let go.

The investigation into illegal dumping at the River Road site was triggered by a series of articles by Planet Princeton. Four employees were terminated as a result of the investigation.

According to the job description posted at town hall, the new director of operations will be responsible for managing the municipality’s public works, infrastructure, and facilities. The director will be responsible for planning, organizing and directing public works operations including road maintenance, vehicle maintenance, landscape maintenance, facility maintenance, tree maintenance, open space maintenance, and parking operations. The position includes overseeing: the maintenance and repair of public buildings and facilities and equipment; municipal vehicle maintenance; street services such as sweeping and plowing; sanitation services such as trash and recycling; and the municipal parking system, including garages and metered parking. The person must have knowledge of federal, state, and local laws and regulations about public works and solid waste functions, along with management and budgeting skills.

Notably absent from the job description is the supervision of the sewer operating committee. The River Road facility has been closed since the investigation began in June. The timeline and costs for cleaning up the site have not been announced yet. Officials said this summer that the town was looking at possibly outsourcing sewer operations. The municipal convenience center at the River Road Site has also been closed since the investigation began. After the closure, residents were told they could place items for pick up at the curb next to their trash.