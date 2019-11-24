Princeton mayor mum on whether she will seek re-election

Princeton Mayor Liz Lempert

Princeton Mayor Liz Lempert won’t say whether she plans to seek reelection in 2020.

Asked on Thursday if she will run for a third four-year term as the mayor of Princeton or seek higher office, Lempert wouldn’t say what her plans are. Lempert has been rumored to be grooming someone from her inner circle to run for mayor in the Democratic primary instead, but it looks as if she won’t be announcing whether she will seek another term until after the new year.

“For now I’m focused on the job I was elected to do. The end of the year is an especially busy time where we are pushing to wrap up projects from 2019 and set goals for 2020. This year we are also transitioning to new council members and want to make sure they start the year prepared,” Lempert said in a written statement.

“The 2019 election just concluded a few weeks ago,” she said. “Typically the local campaign doesn’t start up until the new year. This is for good reason, as it allows everyone time to enjoy the holidays with their families before the next campaign begins.”

