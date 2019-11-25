Princeton School Board election results stand after mail-in ballot review Monday

More than 360 mail-in ballots that were cast by Princeton voters in the general election were not counted until Monday morning. The additional votes did not change the outcome of the Princeton School Board election.

Nearly 800 ballots in 10 municipalities in Mercer County were not counted, but no one has been able to say why. The uncounted ballots were discovered in a “locked and secured” vault with other counted and rejected ballots, according to the Mercer County Board of Elections.

The mail-in ballots were discovered after an activist began to question some of the low mail-in ballot tallies in a voting district in North Trenton. In the Princeton election, 358 mail-in ballots had not been counted. When all of the Princeton mail-in ballots were counted again Monday morning, an additional four ballots were discovered that were stuck together and not properly counted on election night.

A deputy attorney general oversaw the counting of the overlooked mail-in ballots on Monday.

In the Princeton Board of Education election, Susan Kanter picked up 206 votes on Monday, Deb Bronfeld received an additional 196 votes, Dafna Kendal received another 194 votes, and Gregory Stankiewicz received 185 votes. Kanter, Kendal, and Bronfeld will each serve a three-year term on the school board.

Other municipalities with additional mail-in ballots to be counted included Trenton, West Windsor, Lawrence, East Windsor, Ewing, Hamilton, Hopewell Township, Pennington, and Robbinsville.

The Mercer County Board of Elections is counting all of the other mail-in ballots and re-tallying the election results. The election results will then be recertified.

On Friday night, a board of elections official said there was an issue with a thumb drive, and said the number of ballots received did not match the number of ballots cast. The official did not mention at the time that missing ballots were found in a vault.