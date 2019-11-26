Two vehicles stolen in Penns Neck, others rifled through in West Windsor and neighboring municipalities

Two vehicles in the Penns Neck section of West Windsor were stolen between Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, police said. Several other vehicles were rifled through during the same period. Police are actively investigating the thefts and the other incidents.

Police in Plainsboro, Robbinsville, and Montgomery have reported similar incidents where items were stolen from unlocked vehicles in residential neighborhoods.

Police are cautioning residents to keep vehicles and homes locked. If you see or hear anything out of the ordinary in your neighborhood, contact the police. If you live in Penns Neck, police are asking that you review home video surveillance footage for Nov. 24 and Nov. 25.