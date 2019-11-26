Great Road north of Cherry Valley Road slated to be closed for two months starting Dec. 2

The bridge over Beden’s Brook on the Great Road (CR601) north of Cherry Valley Road and south of Route 518 will be closed for repairs beginning Dec. 2. The detour route will use Route 518, Route 206 and Cherry Valley Road.

Officials said the bridge will be closed and no thru traffic will be allowed for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of January, weather permitting. The closure comes at a time when area commuters are already dealing with difficult conditions and delays because of the closure of Alexander Street near the Princeton and West Windsor border.

Workers will restore the structural capacity of the bridge over Beden’s Brook by repairing the existing substructure and superstructure. The project will include structural steel strengthening and repairs, as well as concrete abutment repairs. Deteriorating approach guide rail posts also will be replaced.

The project is being paid for from the Somerset County capital budget for 2019 as part of a three-bridge repair program that also includes rehabilitation work on a bridge on Harlingen Road in Montgomery Township, and a bridge on Thompson Avenue in Bridgewater Township.