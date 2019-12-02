Fire in Hopewell Borough leaves home uninhabitable

A house that was being remodeled on Hart Avenue in Hopewell Borough caught on fire on Monday morning. The home was not occupied at the time and no one was injured, police said.

Emergency personnel headed to the scene at about 10:43 a.m. after a neighbor heard a smoke alarm and smelled smoke coming from the home. A Hopewell Township police officer arrived within minutes and observed smoke coming from the front door of the three-story home.

Fire personnel arrived on location and extinguished the fire. The home suffered fire, smoke and water damage and was not habitable, police said.

The source of the fire is under investigation. The fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature at this time, police said.

Responding agencies assisting the Hopewell Fire Department included the Pennington Fire Company, Union Fire Company, Hopewell Valley Emergency Services, Princeton Fire Department, Montgomery Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 2, and the Hopewell Fire Department Emergency Medical Unit.

Hart Avenue was closed to traffic during firefighting operations.