Monday afternoon weather update: Event cancelations, early dismissals and more (updated at 4 p.m.)

A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. on Tuesday, with two to four inches of snow possible in Mercer, Somerset, Hunterdon, and Bucks counties, according to the National Weather Service.

New Jersey state offices closed at noon on Monday because of the winter storm.

Dutchtown Zion Road is closed between Route 601 and Pin Oak in Montgomery due to wires down near 307 Dutchtown Zion Road.

The Princeton Public Library is closed for the day. The “Continuing Conversations on Race” program with Ruha Benjamin will be rescheduled.

The public meeting of the Princeton Council that was slated for Monday night has been canceled.

Schools throughout the region dismissed students early on Monday. Princeton High School dismissed students at 12:30 p.m., while elementary schools and the middle school in Princeton dismissed students at 1 p.m. All after school and evening activities in the Princeton Public Schools are canceled for Monday, Dec. 2.

All Corner House treatment and prevention programs after 5 p.m. Monday are canceled due to the weather.

Rutgers University closed at 3 p.m. on Monday.

Two lectures at Princeton University scheduled for Monday afternoon have been canceled. “Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century” with George Packer will be rescheduled. The Woodrow Wilson School LAPA seminar with Neil S. Siegel “Why the Nineteenth Amendment Matters Today: An Essay for the Centennial” is canceled.

Tuesday, Dec, 3

Due to the snowstorm, all Access Link transfer trips statewide for Tuesday will be canceled.

Do you have a cancelation or event date change you would like added to our list? Email editor@planetprinceton.com. Thanks