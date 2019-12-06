Swatting call at Princeton High School forces district students to shelter in place Friday

Just after 11 a.m. today, the Princeton Public Schools received an unconfirmed threat targeting the high school on the same day as a student climate strike was planned for the afternoon. As a precaution, officials had students shelter in place at the school and the other district schools. Everyone is safe and the threat was determined to not be credible, police said.

Police are still maintaining a presence at the schools for the rest of the day. As an added precaution, the shelter-in-place order will stay in place at all schools throughout the remainder of the day, school officials said.

Students were not allowed to leave the high school to attend the climate strike they had planned at Hinds Plaza.

High school students will be released at 3 p.m. today so that middle school and high school students can take the buses together immediately after the conclusion of the school day, officials said. After school activities and evening activities will go on as scheduled.

“I want to once again thank our police for their immediate response and ongoing support as we addressed the situation today,” Princeton Superintendent of Schools Steve Cochrane said in a written statement. “I also want to thank our staff and students for their cooperation and calm during this disruption to their day. “