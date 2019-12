Just a few hours after Princeton High School received a bogus threat via phone, McCaffrey’s on Harrison Street was evacuated due to a carbon monoxide alarm going off, police said.

Shoppers who were aware of the shelter in place order at the public schools in Princeton due to the swatting call were on edge when the grocery store was evacuated just before 3 p.m.

The grocery store re-opened in less than half an hour and there are no issues at the store.