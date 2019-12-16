Princeton ‘Impeach and Remove Rally’ to be held Tuesday evening

The night before the U.S. House of Representatives votes to impeach President Donald Trump, activists will hold a rally in Princeton as part of the nationwide “Nobody Is Above the Law” event organized by MoveOn.

Protestors will call on the House of Representatives to impeach Trump and demand that the U.S. Senate remove him from office for allegedly attempting to rig the 2020 elections.

“When the president manipulates Congressionally-appropriated funds in order to pressure a foreign power to help his own re-election and then obstructs constitutionally-mandated oversight, public protest to preserve our democracy becomes a patriotic duty,” said Laura Zurfluh of Indivisible Cranbury. “The Constitution is clear: Bribery is an impeachable offence.”

Local co-sponsoring organizations include Indivisible Princeton, Indivisible Monroe, the Princeton Community Democratic Organization, the Princeton University Democrats, the Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice, Indivisible Cranbury, Lawrence Citizen Activists, and STAND Central New Jersey,

The Princeton rally will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m. on Hinds Plaza. The event will include speeches from activists, as well as local politicians.