Baby Jemison first birth of the year at the Princeton Medical Center

Jemison, a girl measuring 18 and 3/4 inches long and weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces, was the first baby born at the Princeton Medical Center in 2020. She was delivered at 1:25 a.m. on January 1 by midwife Jennifer Short.

Nana Wilberforce and husband Jack Clark of Mercer County are the proud parents of Jemison. The couple received a gift basket from Penn Medicine Princeton Health containing an assortment of clothes, baby care products, and toys to celebrate the first birth of the year at the hospital.

