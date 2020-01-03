Police and Fire

Missing Princeton man found (updated)

Thomas Rinehart

A Princeton resident who went missing was found and reunited with his family on Friday night around 10 p.m., police said. Thomas Rinehart, 65, is a resident of the neighborhood near the John Witherspoon Middle School. He went missing and had last been seen at about 1 p.m. on Jan. 3 in Philadelphia. Police asked for the public’s help locating him.

