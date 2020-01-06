Princeton Mayor Liz Lempert won’t seek reelection

Princeton Mayor Liz Lempert

Liz Lempert, who has served as the mayor of Princeton since Princeton Township and Princeton Borough were consolidated into one municipality, has announced that she will not seek another term in office.

Lempert started her eighth year as mayor this month. She announced her decision to not seek reelection at the municipality’s annual reorganization meeting, where two new council members — Michelle Pirone Lambros and Mia Sacks — were sworn in. David Cohen was also elected council president.

“This is an especially meaningful reorganization meeting for me because this will be my last presiding as mayor, as I will not be seeking a third term. I believe it is healthy for governments to change hands and for officials to pass the baton,” Lempert said.

“Princeton is an extraordinary community with an abundance of thoughtful, talented, community-minded residents, and I believe that our future is bright. Looking back on the seven years since consolidation collectively we have achieved much to be proud of,” Lempert said. “Securing a recurring annual dividend from consolidation, fostering the development of a forward-thinking police department grounded by strong, positive community relationships, preserving environmentally sensitive open space, formally recognizing the historical importance of the Witherspoon Jackson neighborhood, emerging as the leader on sustainability efforts, and committing ourselves to becoming a welcoming community at a time when some of our residents have come under attack.”

Lempert has not said whether she will seek another elected position at the county, state or national level. “This isn’t goodbye yet for me,” she said at the reorganization meeting. “A year is a long time, and I look forward to a supercharged year with this energetic council.”

Mark Freda, a lifelong Princeton resident who served on the borough council and has been a volunteer firefighter and first aid and rescue squad member for four decades, announced in December that he will run for mayor in the June 2 Democratic primary.

Video of Princeton Council 2020 reorganization meeting