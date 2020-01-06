Princeton Public Schools releases records in response to Planet Princeton OPRA requests

A lawyer for the Princeton Public Schools has released large volumes of emails, as well as legal bills, in response to two New Jersey Open Public Records requests Planet Princeton filed in November. The district had delayed producing the records three times, citing the large volume of the records. The district chose to pay lawyers to review and redact the records. The records were released right before the holidays.
Many of the records are redundant. The same email sometimes appears dozens of times. Oddly enough, the records also include Uber receipts and dozens of pages of Groupon emails.
The emails from the first request detail the school board’s actions behind the scenes to develop strategies to buy Westminster Choir College. The records and legal bills for the second request also show that a great deal of time and money have been spent trying to silence board member Dan Dart for expressing his opinions in two emails this fall. Planet Princeton will be posting stories on both issues based on reviews of the emails.
Readers can review and download the emails and legal bills by following the links below. We will also be adding the documents to our new public records repository.
Documents:
Emails, Part One:
http://bit.ly/PPSemailspartoneJan2020
Emails, Part Two:
http://bit.ly/PPSemailsparttwoJan2020
Legal Bills:
http://bit.ly/PPSLegalbillsfall19
Local journalism that matters.
Investigative and community reporting. Funded by our readers, available to all.
3 Responses
I see now. The legal bills was about $6000. Shame.
If these have been “reviewed and redacted” by lawyers, how do we know if some messages have not been omitted altogether to avoid causing the schools trouble? I find it very disturbing that that occurred. They should have simply released them. Public officials should know from the get-go that emails sent in the process of doing business are subject to disclosure. And I’ll bet the lawyers cost us taxpayers a lot of money. Another shame from school board.
Thank you Krystal! It’s really upsetting to see the Board spending money in this way when there are many unmet student needs in the district that this money could help with. Shouldn’t the board tolerate a difference of opinion? Isn’t that part of what diversity is about?