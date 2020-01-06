Princeton Public Schools releases records in response to Planet Princeton OPRA requests

A lawyer for the Princeton Public Schools has released large volumes of emails, as well as legal bills, in response to two New Jersey Open Public Records requests Planet Princeton filed in November. The district had delayed producing the records three times, citing the large volume of the records. The district chose to pay lawyers to review and redact the records. The records were released right before the holidays.

Many of the records are redundant. The same email sometimes appears dozens of times. Oddly enough, the records also include Uber receipts and dozens of pages of Groupon emails.

The emails from the first request detail the school board’s actions behind the scenes to develop strategies to buy Westminster Choir College. The records and legal bills for the second request also show that a great deal of time and money have been spent trying to silence board member Dan Dart for expressing his opinions in two emails this fall. Planet Princeton will be posting stories on both issues based on reviews of the emails.

Readers can review and download the emails and legal bills by following the links below. We will also be adding the documents to our new public records repository.

Documents:

Emails, Part One:

http://bit.ly/PPSemailspartoneJan2020

Emails, Part Two:

http://bit.ly/PPSemailsparttwoJan2020

Legal Bills:

http://bit.ly/PPSLegalbillsfall19

