Princeton resident Andrew Koontz is named president of the Mercer County Board of Chosen Freeholders

Andrew Koontz is sworn in as president of the Mercer County Freeholders by Surrogate Diane Gerofsky (c) as his wife, Laurie Harmon, holds the Bible.

Princeton resident Andrew Koontz was sworn in for a fourth term as a Mercer County Freeholder on Jan. 3 and was named president of the all-Democrat board at the annual reorganization meeting in Trenton.

The seven-member board creates policies, approves county contracts, and reviews and approves the annual county budget. Each freeholder is elected for a three-year, staggered term.

Koontz, a television broadcast teacher at Hightstown High School, also led the board as president in 2014, and previously served on the Princeton Borough Council for seven years.

He told Planet Princeton the top goal for 2020 is the construction of a new state-of-the-art terminal at the Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing. “I really want us to move forward with that project and break ground this year,” he said. “Our current terminal is unable to accommodate the heavy usage it is experiencing now. A new state-of-the-art terminal must be built to handle passenger traffic while also providing standard amenities we currently do not have.”





