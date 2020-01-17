Winter weather advisory begins Saturday at 10 a.m. for the Princeton area

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Mercer, Somerset, and Middlesex Counties in New Jersey and Lower Bucks County in Pennsylvania from 10 a.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.

Snowfall of about 1 to three inches is expected. Snow is expected to develop west to east from Saturday morning into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest snow will likely occur from mid to late afternoon. Snow will likely change to rain through the early evening with some sleet possible during the transition. Road conditions will be slippery. Avoid driving if possible and leave extra travel time if you must drive.