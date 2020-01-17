Police: Driver in Route 1 accident Thursday night had a heart attack while driving

A woman who was driving south on Route 1 on Thursday night had a heart attack before she veered off the road and struck a pole, police said. The woman, whose name is not being released, is in critical condition.

Just after 10 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the intersection of Route 1 South at Washington Road after receiving a report about a serious motor vehicle crash with entrapment. Police found a 2016 Toyota Rav4 in the right lane of Route 1 southbound. The driver had been driving in the middle lane when she went into cardiac arrest, went off the road, and struck a large utility pole just off of the roadway. Her vehicle then landed back on the road.

Police had to gain entry into the Toyota by breaching the windows to reach the driver, who was found unconscious, unresponsive and in cardiac arrest. Rescue Squad #45 members continued life-saving measures and transported the driver to the Princeton Medical Center. After initial treatment at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, the driver was flown to the Robert Wood Johnson New Brunswick Trauma Center, where she was listed in Critical Condition in the Intensive Care Unit.



Multiple lanes of Route 1 were closed for about three hours Thursday night.



Anyone with additional information about the incident should email brown@westwindsorpolice.com, call (609) 799-1222, or call the West Windsor Police Department’s anonymous phone line at (609) 799-0452.

