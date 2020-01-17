Bridge project on the Great Road in Montgomery complete, road reopened

The bridge over Beden’s Brook on the Great Road (CR601) north of Cherry Valley Road and south of Route 518 has been repaired and the road is now open.

Workers restored the structural capacity of the bridge over Beden’s Brook by repairing the existing substructure and superstructure. The project included structural steel strengthening and repairs, as well as concrete abutment repairs. The deteriorating approach guide rail posts were also replaced.

The project was paid for from the Somerset County capital budget for 2019 as part of a three-bridge repair program that also includes rehabilitation work on a bridge on Harlingen Road in Montgomery Township, and a bridge on Thompson Avenue in Bridgewater Township.