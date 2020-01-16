School district issues statement about Princeton Board of Education member’s letter to the editor

The spokeswoman for the Princeton Public Schools sent a statement from the Princeton Board of Education to Planet Princeton in response to a school board member’s letter to the board that was also published as a letter to the editor this week.

School board member Deb Bronfeld wrote a letter to the board regarding school district emails that were released in response to an open public records request by Planet Princeton.

In the letter, Bronfeld wrote that she is extremely concerned that there is a lack of respect and transparency towards some school board members. “The attempts to prevent board members from having access to board information are unethical and undermine the trust voters have in the Princeton Board of Education,” she wrote.

Bronfeld reviewed the more than 4,000 pages of emails from the public records request and said the emails show that the board leadership is trying to restrict some board members from asking administrators questions and having full access to information. She criticized the board leadership for spending funds for lawyers in order to take actions against a fellow board member without a full board vote. She also accused the board leadership of influencing staff and attempting to manipulate school board business because of the November school board election.

The school district sent out a brief statement of two paragraphs in response to the letter.

“The Board of Education of the Princeton Public Schools is an elected, unpaid group of 10 citizens who act as a single governing entity on behalf of the public, setting policy and overseeing the operations of our public schools,” reads the statement.

“We wish to clarify that a recent statement by one of our members on the Planet Princeton website does not represent the opinion of the Board of Education,” reads the statement. “We have great respect for our Superintendent, Business Administrator, other administrators and staff, each of whom has evidenced the highest levels of professionalism and integrity in their service to the Princeton Public Schools. We are grateful for their dedication to our students and their patience and responsiveness in working with the Board as we oversee a district with complex challenges.”