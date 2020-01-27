Princeton Emergency Services Director Robert Gregory dies at 57

Robert “Bobby” Gregory, Jr.

Robert Gregory, Jr., the head of emergency services for the town of Princeton, died Thursday at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, surrounded by his loving family. He was 57.

Bob grew up in South River, then moved to North Brunswick for 10 years before settling in South Brunswick for the past 20 years. He earned his masters degree from Cairn University, and worked as a fire marshall for Princeton University before joining the municipal staff in Princeton. Bob was also a past president of the Princeton First Aid and Rescue Squad, an ex-fire chief with the North Brunswick Volunteer Fire Department, Company 3, and a member of Reliable Fire Service in South River.

Bob’s friends and colleagues will remember him as a kind and generous mentor to many.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Michele (Piatek) Gregory of South Brunswick; his parents Robert, Sr. and Lucille Gregory of South River; his brother Marc and wife Coleen of Edison; mother-in-law Gloria Piatek of Monroe Township; two sisters-in-law and their husbands, Lori and Tom Konopacki of Old Bridge and Pam and Dennis Dressel of Monroe Township; nieces Lauren, Megan, and Shannon and nephews Bryan, Paul, Patrick, and Kyle; his aunts and uncles Tony and JoAnn Razzano of East Brunswick, Frank and Pat Razzano of Florida, Sal and Diane Razzano of South River, Carol Shearn of South River, and Lynne Walford of Tennessee; as well as many cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. from the M.A. Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Avenue, in South River, with a 9 a.m. Mass at St. Mary of Ostrabrama Roman Catholic Church in South River. Entombment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick.

Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bob’s name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org. Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions can be found at www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com.

Robert Gregory in his office in Princeton.