NJ Transit and Amtrak trains out of Penn Station are behind schedule up to two hours or more. The problems began Monday evening. NJ Transit cited Amtrak overhead wire issues as the cause for the delays.

Midtown direct railroad service is being diverted to Hoboken.

NJ Transit tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken, and 33rd Street. NJ Transit buses and private carriers are also accepting the NJ Transit rail tickets and passes.