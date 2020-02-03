Princeton University students told to self-quarantine after returning from China

Tourists from China wear masks as they leave a tour bus and cross Nassau Street while visiting Princeton.

More than 100 Princeton University undergraduate and graduate students have self-quarantined after returning from trips to China, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The students must confine themselves for 14 days following their last day in mainland China. The self-isolation is a precautionary measure. The guidance applies to individuals who arrived in the U.S. prior to 5 p.m. Sunday. Those who arrived after that time will receive advice about quarantine at the border.

There is no confirmed coronavirus case at Princeton University, or in New Jersey.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has established a coronavirus task force to coordinate the state’s response to the outbreak. The coronavirus outbreak has reached more than 20 countries. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declared a public health emergency on Friday in response to the outbreak.

On Monday, Newark Liberty International Airport began accepting rerouted flights from China that require enhanced health screenings. Newark is one of 11 airports across the country that will screen passengers coming from China.