Found in Princeton: Do you recognize this adorable little pooch?

A reader’s neighbor found this sweet little dog on Route 206 Tuesday near Community Park. The dog is tan colored and is very gentle. She weighs between 12 and 15 pounds. She has out-of-state rabies tags. SAVE and the Montgomery Police have been notified. If you recognize this dog, please contact Frances Furda at petsitteroncall @ gmail.com or call 732-768-9081.

