Fraga announces she will seek another term on the Princeton Council

Leticia Fraga

Leticia Fraga, who is serving the third year of her term on the Princeton Council, has announced that she will seek a second term as a candidate in the Democratic primary this June.

The first Latinx person to serve on the council, as a council member, Fraga is the police commissioner and the liaison to the municipal youth advisory committee. She also serves on the municipal civil rights commission, the municipal human services commission, and the local board of health.

“I see a second term as a chance to amplify the momentum, goodwill and expertise I developed in my first three years and to work alongside colleagues, elected and volunteer, to build on our accomplishments,” Fraga said in her announcement.

She said major accomplishments include the passage of an ordinance in 2019 mandating that all single-stall bathrooms be labeled as gender-neutral. Princeton is one of three towns in the state with such an ordinance, and one of 88 towns nationwide to score 100% in the Human Rights Campaign’s annual municipal equality Index measuring fairness and equality of local policies protecting the rights of the LGBTQ community. She also highlighted Princeton’s move in 2019 to pass a resolution advocated by members of the public and the civil rights commission to formally observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Fraga said she is committed to seeking community-based solutions that build a stronger Princeton. “Shared prosperity will continue to be my top priority. My approach to government is to endorse policies and form partnerships that support equity, inclusivity, and wellbeing and that keep government responsive and transparent,” she said.

“As our community continues to grow, my goal is to see all residents flourish,” Fraga said. “I am honored to serve Princeton and am proud of what my colleagues and I have been able to accomplish together.”