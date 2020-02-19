NJ Transit announces boarding changes at Princeton Junction and Hamilton due to track work

Effective Wednesday and continuing until Monday, March 2, track improvement work will occur at the Princeton Junction and Hamilton stations.



Track 4 will be out of service at both stations. Westbound outbound trains will board and alight on alternate tracks using special extended platforms. NJ Transit officials have cautioned that there may be slightly longer station stops and minor delays due to the precision required to position trains to align with the extended platforms.

Passengers using the westbound platforms will be required to use low-level platforms. When this occurs, these stations will not be ADA accessible. Passengers requiring such accessibility will have to pass their destinations, and then transfer to another train heading in the direction they just came from in order to be able to exit the station at their desired stops.

For Friday, Feb. 21 to Sunday, Feb 23, low-level boarding will occur at the Hamilton Station. During this time, the Hamilton Station will not be ADA accessible. Passengers who need ADA accessible stations who are traveling to Hamilton from points west (e.g., Trenton), should remain on the train to New Brunswick Station and then transfer to a westbound train back to Hamilton. Passengers traveling from Hamilton to points east (e.g., Newark/New York), should board a westbound train at Hamilton and then transfer at Trenton to an eastbound train.