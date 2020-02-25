Traffic and Transit

Northeast Corridor train service suspended after train strikes pedestrian near Metro Park

NJ Transit issued an alert Tuesday night informing commuters that Northeast Corridor train service is suspended due to a pedestrian strike west of Metro Park. Investigators and first responders are at the scene. The incident happened around 7 p.m.

Northeast Corridor Line rail service is subject to 60-minute delays in both directions. Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit buses.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

