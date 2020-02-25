Northeast Corridor train service suspended after train strikes pedestrian near Metro Park

NJ Transit issued an alert Tuesday night informing commuters that Northeast Corridor train service is suspended due to a pedestrian strike west of Metro Park. Investigators and first responders are at the scene. The incident happened around 7 p.m.

Northeast Corridor Line rail service is subject to 60-minute delays in both directions. Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit buses.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.