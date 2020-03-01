Princeton Restaurant Week returns March 8-15

Princeton Restaurant Week, a new event that began last year, will feature more than 30 local eateries.

Restaurant Week will be celebrated from Sunday, March 8 through Sunday, March 15. Each day, participating restaurants will offer three-course prix fixe dinner menus for $35 and lunch for $20. Casual dining restaurants will offer an array of special promotions, new menu items, and prix fixe menus.

New Princeton restaurants The Meeting House, Elite 5 Sushi & Grill, Roots Ocean Prime, and Small Bites by Local Greek will be participating this year.

The following 2019 participants will be back again: Agricola, the Alchemist & Barrister, the Blue Point Grill, Conte’s Pizza, Chennai Chimney, Enoterra , Local Greek, Jammin’ Crepes, Mediterra, Mezzaluna, Peacock Inn, Springdale Golf Club, Teresa’s Caffe, Terramomo Bread Co., Winberies, Witherspoon Grill, Yankee Doodle Tap Room, Dinky Bar, Nassau Seafood, Pizza Den, Princeton Soup & Sandwich and Want a Smoothie.

Princeton Restaurant Week is presented by the Princeton Merchants Association and the MacLean Agency.

For more information on Princeton Restaurant Week, go to www.princetonrestaurantweek.com. Menus will be posted the week of March 2.