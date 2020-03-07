State officials: Four coronavirus tests pending, including one in Mercer County

Test results for four suspected coronavirus cases are pending, and 15 more potential cases are being investigated, officials told reporters on a conference call Saturday afternoon.

The four people who have been tested include one person in Mercer County, two people in Bergen County, and one person in Union County. The Mercer County resident is hospitalized at Capital Health in Hopewell. Officials said test results for all four residents will be available on Sunday. All 15 of the people under investigation are hospitalized and tests are underway. The patients have pneumonia and symptoms consistent with coronavirus cases, and some of the patients have had contact with people who already tested positive.

Another four residents in New Jersey are under active surveillance by the state, and 139 people considered a medium risk are under passive surveillance and are monitoring themselves following a protocol that includes taking their temperatures twice a day. Eight people who are considered low risk are self-monitoring, and 654 people have completed monitoring.

Four people have tested positive in the state — three people in Bergen County (one Fort Lee resident and two Englewood residents_, and one in Camden County (Cherry Hill). These cases are considered “presumed positive” because the CDC must officially verify them. Verification is expected by early next week. State officials said they anticipate more cases.