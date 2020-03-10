Princeton Festival announces 2020 season

Fleur Seule will perform Latin Music at the Princeton Festival. Photo by Pat Robinson Photography.

The Princeton Festival will present 22 performances of nine shows and concerts for the 2020 season. The performance season runs from June 6 through June 28. The festival will also offer 15 free lectures, workshops, previews, and special events beginning on May 6.

“Our 16th season mixes great music, stirring drama, an immersive entertainment experience, and Latin dance lessons,” said Richard Tang Yuk, the Festival’s executive and artistic director. “We’re adding three new venues – a historic barn, an outdoor plaza, and a jewel-like concert hall – to accommodate this innovative program.”

This is the 2020 lineup of shows and concerts includes:

· 12 performances of Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim’s darkly comic musical, built around a mashup of familiar fairy tales (June 6-28)

· Giuseppe Verdi’s romantic opera La Traviata in two enhanced concert performances (June 21 and 28)

· Atmospheric music from Grieg, Turina, and Dvořák interpreted by the Concordia Chamber Players (June 7)

· The final round of the Festival’s annual competition for young pianists (June 14)

· A Mirror over Time, described as “an original sensory experience inspired by the poetry of Emily Dickinson,” features singers, dancers, and actors interacting with the audience in the barn at Updike Farmstead (June 17)

· Period-instrument performances of chamber repertoire (June 20) and orchestral music (June 24) by the Princeton Festival Baroque Orchestra

· Choral music performed by the Princeton Festival Baroque Orchestra and Chorus in Mayo Hall at The College of New Jersey (June 26)

· Latin music for listening and dancing on Princeton University’s Fine Plaza, played by Fleur Seule. Free dance lessons will be available for ticketholders (June 27)

Free events include talks on Into the Woods, Verdi’s La Traviata, baroque music, and A Mirror over Time; an outdoor concert and a season preview featuring Festival performers; an artists’ round table; workshops on opera, musical performance and appreciating musicals; and screenings of the movie classic “Camille” and a seven-part documentary on Verdi.

“We present a variety of performing arts genres in a single one-month season,” Tang Yuk said. “That innovative approach attracts attendees from beyond the Mid-Atlantic region, and we’re ready to welcome even more people to Princeton for the 2020 version of the Festival.”

For more information and to order tickets, visit princetonfestival.org.