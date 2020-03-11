South Brunswick officials: Students to learn remotely, senior center closed, 2 residents monitored for possible coronavirus exposure

The public schools in South Brunswick will conduct classes remotely on Thursday and Friday, and the senior center will be closed as two South Brunswick residents who were at a party in Princeton are monitored for exposure to the coronavirus, South Brunswick officials said in an update on Wednesday night.

On Feb. 29, two South Brunswick residents were at a party in Princeton that was attended by two people from Boston who had been at the Biogen conference in Boston. The Boston attendees tested positive for COVID-19 when they returned home from Princeton. Both of the South Brunswick residents have complained of one or more symptoms and are being evaluated. COVID-19 tests on the New Jersey residents who attended the party and have symptoms have not been returned yet. Tests in Pennsylvania for three residents there who attended the party came back positive this afternoon.

The results are considered “presumptive” until confirmed by the CDC. There is no estimate for how long the CDC will take to verify these results.

There were at least 47 people at the party, fourteen of whom were from Princeton and two from South Brunswick. All 16 of those people have been contacted by health officials. Eleven complain of one or more symptoms and are being evaluated. All sixteen have been advised to self-quarantine and are being followed for the development of signs and symptoms. Only those party attendees who have symptoms are being tested. People without symptoms are being asked to self-quarantine.

“There has been extensive efforts over the past 24 hours to coordinate with the different agencies involved in the response to this incident. While we await further testing and answers the residents have self-quarantined. Our goal in the guidance we are providing is to slow any potential spread of the virus,” South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said.

“We will continue to work to provide accurate information about what we learn,” Hayducka said. “We have been in contact with the superintendent on an almost hourly basis since just after midnight. The school staff was exceptional in assisting in identifying people of concern in the township.”

South Brunswick has also taken the precautionary step of closing the South Brunswick Senior Center for the next week. There will also be limited senior transportation out of an abundance of caution to protect the at-risk senior population. The Meals on Wheels program will continue.