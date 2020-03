Train service in and out of Penn Station in New York is still experiencing delays of about half an hour as of 4 p.m. Officials said the delays were caused by a disabled Amtrak train in one of the Hudson River tunnels.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by PATH at 33rd St. NY, Hoboken, and Newark Penn Station.

Tuesday night, the Dinky train was out of service for a few hours because of mechanical issues. Service was not restored until after midnight.