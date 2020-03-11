Three Pennsylvania residents who attended Princeton party test positive for coronavirus

Three residents of Pennsylvania who attended a private party in Princeton on Feb. 29 have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two of the attendees of that party from Boston had attended the Biogen Conference in Boston and tested positive when they returned to New England after the party.

The Princeton’s Health Department was alerted to the positive test results from Pennsylvania Wednesday. The results are considered “presumptive” until confirmed by the CDC. There is no estimate for how long the CDC will take to verify these results. The CDC has not confirmed any New Jersey results yet. State officials told reporters at a briefing Wednesday afternoon that they have not been given an explanation for the delays.

At least 47 people attended the party, including servers. Two South Brunswick residents were at the party and schools there have been closed to limit potential exposure.

Fourteen of the party attendees were from Princeton. All of those residents have been contacted by local health officials. Nine of the Princeton residents are complaining of one or more symptoms and are being evaluated. All fourteen residents have been advised to self-quarantine, and health officials are tracking them for the development of signs and symptoms.

Princeton Health Officer Jeff Grosser said only the nine Princeton residents with symptoms are being tested. He said the residents without symptoms would not meet state health department guidelines for testing.

You can help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses such as COVID-2019. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Avoid close contact with people who are ill. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Do not reuse tissues. Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched. Stay home when you are sick.

