More than a third of NJ school districts close for staff training, precautionary cleaning, or possible exposure to COVID-19

New Jersey Department Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet said on Thursday afternoon that 207 of the state’s 584 operating school districts are closed because of coronavirus concerns.

The breakdown of closures:

-182 districts closed for staff training and professional development related to the coronavirus and distance learning preparation

-12 districts closed for precautionary cleaning

-9 districts closed for possible exposure to COVID-19 in the school community

-3 districts closed because of confirmed exposure to COVID-19 in the school community

-1 district closed because of a presumed positive case of COVID-19 in the school community

Montgomery Township is the latest area school district to announce it will close for a day in response to coronavirus concerns. The district will be closed Friday so staff members can prepare for distance learning if it is necessary. The planning day was moved up from March 16.

“As the COVID-19 situation continues to unfold, information is changing faster than we can disseminate it. I would like to thank you all for your patience and understanding as we navigate through this global crisis. The district is planning for distance learning,” wrote Mary McLoughlin, the acting superintendent for Montgomery.