Princeton health officer still awaiting test results for residents possibly exposed to the coronavirus at a party

Health officials in Princeton have not received COVID-19 test results for seven residents who attended a local private party Feb. 29 who were possibly exposed to the coronavirus.

Fourteen Princeton residents attended the party. Health officer Jeffrey Grosser says all fourteen residents have been contacted. Nine complained of one or more symptoms. Two people no longer have symptoms. Seven residents were directed to obtain testing (not all nine who had symptoms, as was reported yesterday). All fourteen have been advised to self-quarantine, and Grosser said all of the residents are being followed for the development of signs and symptoms.

“We are assessing and monitoring for signs and symptoms of illness of any close contacts of the self quarantined individuals,” Grosser wrote in an update Thursday afternoon. “Close contacts include any friends, family members or health care professionals. Close contacts have been asked to voluntarily quarantine.”

Grosser said as more cases are observed throughout New Jersey, health officials are urging people with underlying health conditions, pregnant women and the elderly to practice social distancing by avoiding non-essential travel, public events, community gatherings, and indoor venues.

Three residents of Pennsylvania who attended the private party in Princeton have tested presumed positive for the coronavirus, and two people from the Boston area who had attended the Biogen conference in Boston have tested positive. The Princeton Health Department was alerted to the positive test results from Pennsylvania on Wednesday,

The results are considered “presumptive” until confirmed by the CDC.

A Princeton University undergraduate who was exhibiting flu-like symptoms was tested for the coronavirus on March 11 at the McCosh Health Center and was immediately placed in isolation out of an abundance of caution, according to school officials. The student will remain in isolation at McCosh until the results are received in the coming days.

The University announced March 10 that two staff members were possibly exposed to coronavirus at the off-campus party Feb. 29 in Princeton. The two staff members have been tested and continue to self-quarantine while awaiting test results. Local officials expected the results yesterday, but have not received results from the state public health laboratory, or samples sent to commercial labs as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Grosser said he has asked the New Jersey Department of Health for the results, but has not received them yet,