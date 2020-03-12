Princeton area event cancellations and postponements due to the coronavirus

Many events have been canceled in Princeton and the surrounding region until early April. Some events are still taking place this week but have been modified or shortened. Leaders of organizations will be watching how things develop to decide whether to cancel events beyond then.

The Bryn Mawr-Wellesley Book Sale has been shortened to two days. The sale is today, March 12 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), and tomorrow, March 13 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.). Tickets are $25 for today. Tomorrow there is no entry fee. The sale is held at Princeton Day School. Students there are off for spring break this week.

Princeton Restaurant Week is still ongoing through Sunday. In light of concerns about the coronavirus, many of the participating restaurants are extending their prix fixe menus for take-out and/or delivery. Restaurants that are participating in the take-out promotion include, but are not limited to Princeton Soup and Sandwich, Elite 5 Sushi & Grill, Mezzaluna, Teresa Caffe, Jammin’ Crepes, the Dinky Bar, Roots Ocean Prime, Agricola, and the Peacock Inn.

Jack Morrison, head of the Princeton Merchants Association said the local health department has provided all local restaurants and businesses with information about proper operating protocols, “These informational tools have been utilized to step up safety procedures in all workplaces throughout the community to ensure the public, as well as, our staff members are secure,” Morrison said, adding that the first few days of restaurant week were robust in terms of business. For more information about participating restaurants, visit princetonrestaurantweek.com.

Communiversity has been postponed until October. The following other events at the Arts Council of Princeton have been canceled or rescheduled, including the Dance, Princeton, Dance: Community Dance Party, the opening reception for the Art & Music exhibition, Shared Palette: Artists in Conversation, the screening of The Infinite Happiness, and the Art of the Script Info Session with McCarter Theatre.

All events and meetings at the Princeton Public Library have been canceled through April 5. The library remains open. Study and meeting rooms will remain closed until further notice.

All public events at Princeton University have been canceled for the semester.

The Institute for Advanced Study is postponing all large-scale public events for the immediate future.

The Angus Deaton and Anne Case talk at Labyrinth Books scheduled for today, March 12, has been canceled.

The Princeton Recreation Department special needs dance scheduled for March 13 has been canceled. Princeton Special Sports basketball has also been canceled for Sunday, March 15.

The following Princeton Symphony Orchestra events have been canceled: Soundtracks Talk with Composer Julian Grant (March 18), Violin Masterclass with Stefan Jackiw (March 21), Stefan Jackiw Plays Mendelssohn (March 21 and 22) and Duo Borealis (April 5).

The Princeton Folk Music Society’s Joe Jencks concert scheduled for March 20 has been canceled.

The Princeton Singers Groundbreakers performances have been canceled.

We will update this list as we receive more information.