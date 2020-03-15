NJ governor confirms second coronavirus-related death in the state

A second New Jersey resident died this past week because of health complications from the coronavirus, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said last night.

The Monmouth County woman was in her 50s. She was being treated at Centra State Medical Center in Freehold. Murphy announced the death on social media.

The woman died on Thursday. Health professionals suspected she died as a result of complications from the coronavirus, but doctors could not confirm that until test results were returned Saturday night.

More than 70 residents in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus. The only people being tested under state guidelines right now are people who were in clusters and are showing symptoms, healthcare workers, and those who have been hospitalized because of complications from the virus.

At least eight people who attended a party in Princeton in Feb. 29 have tested positive, including two Boston area residents, three Pennsylvania residents, two South Brunswick residents, and one Princeton resident. Two staff members at Princeton University have both tested positive. One of those staffers is a Princeton resident. Local and university officials have not yet said what municipality the second staffer lives in. It is also unclear how many people from that party overall have tested positive. Princeton Mayor Liz Lempert said last night that local health officials are not receiving or tracking the test results of the Feb. 29 party attendees who are not Princeton residents.