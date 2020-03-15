Princeton area teams raise more than $3,700 for special needs hockey program

(l-r) Coach Roseanne, junior coach Andreas Oskiper of Princeton High School, mascot Biscuit, junior coach Collin Penders of the Pennington School, and Bulldogs President and Coach Jackie Zohn.

Junior coaches from rival hockey teams hosted a skate-a-thon recently to support the Mercer Bulldogs Special Hockey team. The event was planned and organized by junior coaches Collin Penders from the Pennington School and Andreas Oskiper from Princeton High School. With the help of junior coaches from the Notre Dame High School, Robbinsville High School, and the Hun School, the group raised more than $3,700 for the Bulldogs program.

The Mercer Bulldogs Special Hockey team teaches children with developmental disabilities to play the game of hockey in a specially-adapted learning environment. The team is comprised of players ages 5 to 18 who have varying skill sets.

If you have a player who may be interested in the special hockey team, contact Jackie Zohn president and coach of the Mercer Bulldogs, at mercer.specialhockey@gmail.com.