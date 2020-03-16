Governor announced third coronavirus-related death in NJ

A Bergen County man in his 90s died Monday as a result of complications from the coronavirus, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced just after 8 p.m. The man was being treated at the Hackensack University Medical Center.

A woman in her 50s from Monmouth County died Thursday. She was later identified as Rita Fusco-Jackson, a religion teacher at a church in Freehold.

John Brennan, a 69-year-old horse trainer from Little Ferry in Bergen County, was the first resident of New Jersey to die as a result of the coronavirus.

Officials announced on Monday afternoon that 178 people in the state had tested positive for COVID-19. Those figures don’t necessarily include all the tests conducted by commercial labs that are sent to local health departments. There is a lag between the labs reporting the tests to the local health departments and those results being submitted to the state and entered into the state’s database.

Currently, only healthcare workers, people who are being hospitalized as a result of the severity of their symptoms, and people from known New Jersey clusters who have certain symptoms are being tested for the virus. Many others who have symptoms and have tried to get tested are being turned away until more testing facilities are opened. Officials are telling people with milder symptoms to stay home and self-quarantine.