NJ Department of Labor suspends in-person unemployment insurance services due to the coronavirus

In-person unemployment insurance services have been temporarily suspended at all New Jersey One-Stop Career Center offices to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Residents who need to file for unemployment insurance should apply online at myunemployment.nj.gov.

Officials say filing online will ensure your claim is processed in the fastest way possible.

If you are unable to access the internet and you live in Central Jersey, you can call 732-761-2020. Officials said callers should expect longer wait times than usual because of the volume of calls being received.