Princeton local coronavirus update

Princeton Health Officer Jeffrey Grosser provided statistics Wednesday afternoon about the status of coronavirus tests for local residents.

Princeton has four positive, laboratory-confirmed cases. Princeton has seven laboratory-confirmed negative cases. Results for four coronavirus tests are still pending.

Six residents are currently being reviewed due to travel or close contact to a confirmed case (not symptomatic), and all are quarantined.

Three residents are in self-isolation due to being symptomatic and did not receive testing

Twenty people who were under investigation have been cleared from quarantine or monitoring (this number includes seven people who were not tested from the Feb. 29 Princeton party who were asymptomatic).

Local health officials said the number of confirmed cases will continue to rise exponentially as more people get tested and gain access to testing throughout the region. “This is expected and is not an indicator that social distancing does not work,” Grosser said. “Social distancing works but it has only been in effect for three days.”

Childcare centers and daycare centers are still operating, officials said.

Senior housing sites have been advised to reduce or end non-essential visitation and increase the health screening of workers and essential visitors.

Food trucks have been cleared for operation. Officials said they must be from an existing Princeton business and they have all been provided with instructions from the Princeton Health Department on what they should be doing to keep residents safe, but fed.

Princeton Police Chief Nicholas Sutter said residents should not call 911 to report gatherings of 50 or more people or social distancing violations. Residents should call the regular police department number at 609-921-2100 to report violations.