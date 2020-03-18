Fact Check: Does NJ have a curfew?

Contrary to what many people believe, New Jersey does not currently have a curfew. Gov. Phil Murphy made this very clear when talking to reporters this week.

The word “curfew” has been used by news outlets, officials and residents this week, when in fact the state does not have a curfew.

A curfew is a regulation requiring people to remain in their homes between specified hours, typically at night.

Murphy has “strongly recommended” that residents stay in from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. He has closed bars and restaurants for sit-in service to keep people from congregating. (carry-out and delivery service is still allowed for eateries). He has recommended that people stay home as much as possible, and practice social distancing if they must go out.