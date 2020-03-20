McCarter Theatre receives emergency support grant from the Laurents Hatcher Foundation

The Laurents Hatcher Foundation has awarded McCarter Theatre a $25,000 emergency support grant to assist the theatre center in meeting its financial obligations during the coronavirus pandemic.



“This is an unprecedented, devastating time for all of us,” said Laurents Hatcher Foundation President David Saint. “In times like these, it is important to unite and exhibit as much compassion and generosity as possible.”

The Laurents Hatcher Foundation was established in 2010 by playwright, director, and screenwriter Arthur Laurents and his long-term partner, Tom Hatcher. The foundation’s theatre development grant program supports the production of new plays or musicals, with more than $1 million dollars awarded annually. In addition to these awards, the foundation presents an annual award for a full-length play of social relevance by an emerging American playwright.

Saint said he hopes the gesture will encourage people and lift their spirits. “I believe in the power of compassion, the very reason we all do what we do, enriching peoples’ lives through the art of theater,” he said.

McCarter Theatre Center Managing Director Michael Rosenberg said the grant is essential to helping McCarter function during the crisis.

“As is the case with arts institutions across the country, McCarter is dealing with the continuing financial fallout from the current health crisis,” he said. “This is a wonderful act of kindness that will ensure McCarter is ready and able to re-open the doors and embrace our communities when the time comes.”