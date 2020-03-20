Two more Princeton residents test positive for the coronavirus

Two more Princeton residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of local cases that have been confirmed by labs to seven people. Princeton has the highest number of confirmed-positive cases in Mercer County.

One person recently returned from a trip to Spain. The person self-isolated after returning to the United States, and developed symptoms during isolation. Officials said this person has not been exposed to others, with the exception of household members who have been wearing personal protective equipment and procedures. Officials said the household contacts will now be self-isolating for 14 days.

The second person is a close contact of someone who attended the Feb. 29 Princeton house party where more than a dozen people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials said the person had been advised of potential exposure and had been self-isolating prior to developing symptoms.

The residents will be released from isolation after they have been self-quarantining for a set time, following New Jersey Department of Health Guidelines, officials said.